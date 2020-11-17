SI.com
Mountaineers Lose DB to the Transfer Portal

Christopher Hall

According to Rivals.com, West Virginia corner, Tacorey Turner has entered the transfer portal. 

The redshirt freshman had not seen any action during his time in Morgantown. 

Neal Brown and his staff recruited the Montgomery, AL native during his time at Troy, and Turner committed to the Trojans before Brown took the head coaching job at West Virginia, then flipped his commitment to West Virginia as part of the 2019 class.

Turner also held offers from Mississippi State, Kansas, and Bowling Green 

