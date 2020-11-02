SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

Mountaineers Prepare for No. 22 Texas with a Wrinkle in the Practice Schedule

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia Mountaineers travel to Austin, TX, this weekend to face the No. 22 Texas Longhorns at noon on ABC. However, game preparation for the Mountaineers and teams around the country will have election day off due to a mandate implemented by the NCAA in late September.

“It’s a little bit unique," said West Virginia head coach Neal Brown. “Voting is extremely important. Most of our guys have already voted just due to the mail-in, and they claim their legal residents away from here, so most of them have voted in their home states already, but I do get the legislation of why take an election day off, especially in 2020.”

Naturally, this will put a wrinkle in the Mountaineers practice schedule this week, but as detailed oriented as Brown and his staff are, they’ve had a plan in place.

“What we’ve done is basically is just instead of having Sunday being our off day we had like a walkthrough last night, and then Tuesday will be an off day this week,” said Brown. “We’ll practice today. We’ll put shoulder pads and helmets on today, where normally on Mondays, we’re in helmets only, and it’s kind of a jog through. It won’t be a real contact practice, but it will be more intense than a normal Monday.”

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Top Defensive Performers from West Virginia's Win Over K-State

These three guys stepped up big for the Mountaineer defense

Schuyler Callihan

by

hokieHater

WVU Opens as Underdog vs Texas

Vegas likes the Longhorns this week over West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

by

Jkrjk356914

BREAKING: Former WVU WR Shelton Gibson Signs with New Team

Shelton Gibson getting another shot in the NFL

Schuyler Callihan

Neal Brown Has Confidence in New Kicker Casey Legg

The Charleston, WV native has trust from his teammates and coaching staff

Christopher Hall

Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 8

Taking a look at how each Mountaineer performed in week eight of the NFL

Christopher Hall

Tony Fields II Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

West Virginia linebacker Tony Fields honored after a career day

Schuyler Callihan

Who is Casey Legg?

A look inside the Mountaineers new kicker

Schuyler Callihan

Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

Full in-depth look at which top recruits are heavily interested in WVU

Schuyler Callihan

Around the Big 12 Week 9: West Virginia Holding Steady

The Mountaineers improved to 3-2 in conference play with their win over Kansas State on Saturday

Christopher Hall

PFF Grades WVU's Dreshun Miller as One of the Best Corners

Redshirt junior Dreshun Miller played lockdown defense on Saturday

Schuyler Callihan