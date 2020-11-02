Mountaineers Prepare for No. 22 Texas with a Wrinkle in the Practice Schedule

The West Virginia Mountaineers travel to Austin, TX, this weekend to face the No. 22 Texas Longhorns at noon on ABC. However, game preparation for the Mountaineers and teams around the country will have election day off due to a mandate implemented by the NCAA in late September.

“It’s a little bit unique," said West Virginia head coach Neal Brown. “Voting is extremely important. Most of our guys have already voted just due to the mail-in, and they claim their legal residents away from here, so most of them have voted in their home states already, but I do get the legislation of why take an election day off, especially in 2020.”

Naturally, this will put a wrinkle in the Mountaineers practice schedule this week, but as detailed oriented as Brown and his staff are, they’ve had a plan in place.

“What we’ve done is basically is just instead of having Sunday being our off day we had like a walkthrough last night, and then Tuesday will be an off day this week,” said Brown. “We’ll practice today. We’ll put shoulder pads and helmets on today, where normally on Mondays, we’re in helmets only, and it’s kind of a jog through. It won’t be a real contact practice, but it will be more intense than a normal Monday.”

