MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Mountaineers Successfully Rehabbing Injuries

Christopher Hall

After sitting out his freshman season at East Carolina and then transferring to Copiah-Lincoln Community College, defensive end Taijh Alston made his Division-I debut last season recording a sack in a win over James Madison. However, in game two, his redshirt sophomore season was cut short after a season-ending knee injury at Missouri.

Linebacker Vandarius Cowan was one of the top linebackers in the country in the class of 2017. He decided to play for Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide, but was later dismissed from the team for disciplinary reasons prior to transferring to West Virginia in 2018. Cowan was forced to sit out the 2018 season and made his Mountaineer debut vs Texas.

Cowan’s highly anticipated debut got off to a slow start only appearing in two games before suffering a season-ending knee injury in the second week of October against Iowa State.

Both were expected to be impact players in 2019 and the same can be said for 2020, and despite the nation at a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Alston is on pace with his rehab while Cowan is ahead of schedule.

“Taijh [Alston] and VD [VanDarius Cowan] are both covering from lower leg injuries. VanDarius has done tremendous in his rehab and Taijh has done well, as well, but VanDarius is much ahead of schedule right now,” said West Virginia head coach Neal Brown. “And (Assistant Athletics Director/Head Athletics Trainer) Vince Blankenship and his group are able to do virtual rehab and some other things that really continue that progress.”

Brown also added "we had some shoulder guys that had surgery - that they’re recovering and they’re on pace. They’re all doing well, and they’ve progressed to normal-type of workouts now.” 

Do you see a breakout season around the corner in 2020 for Alston or Cowan? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia's Odds to Win 2021 National Championship

Bob Huggins has a loaded squad for the 2020-21 season

Schuyler Callihan

by

Mary jo

Mountaineers Offer Coveted 2023 Offensive Lineman

West Virginia getting in on the big fella early in his recruitment

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: Alex Ruoff & Sean McNeil Take Over WVU Twitter with Video Chat

Two fellow Mountaineers talk basketball, quarantine life

Schuyler Callihan

by

hokieHater

WATCH: The Schuyler Callihan Show Ep. 2: Daryl Worley Interview

Former Mountaineer Daryl Worley joins this week's show

Schuyler Callihan

by

GNBUZZ

Former Mountaineer Soccer Star Franck Tayou Awarded 4th Straight MASL MVP

Franck Tayou was awarded the Major Arena Soccer League MVP for the 2019-20 season.

Anthony G. Halkias

Can Keith Washington Make the Saints' 53-Man Roster?

Former Mountaineer corner Keith Washington signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent.

Anthony G. Halkias

Top 10 Breakout Mountaineers: No. 10 Brandon Yates

West Virginia will have a young, promising athlete at tackle this fall

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Makes Top 5 for Top In-State 2021 Defensive End

Things are getting narrowed down for one of West Virginia's top recruits

Schuyler Callihan

Geno Smith's Saga with Rex Ryan Stalled His NFL Career

Rex Ryan ruined the former Mountaineer's career in the NFL

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: West Virginia Misses Out on Final 5 for Top 2021 Receiver

The Mountaineers shockingly miss out on talented receiver

Schuyler Callihan