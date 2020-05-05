Mountaineers Successfully Rehabbing Injuries

After sitting out his freshman season at East Carolina and then transferring to Copiah-Lincoln Community College, defensive end Taijh Alston made his Division-I debut last season recording a sack in a win over James Madison. However, in game two, his redshirt sophomore season was cut short after a season-ending knee injury at Missouri.

Linebacker Vandarius Cowan was one of the top linebackers in the country in the class of 2017. He decided to play for Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide, but was later dismissed from the team for disciplinary reasons prior to transferring to West Virginia in 2018. Cowan was forced to sit out the 2018 season and made his Mountaineer debut vs Texas.

Cowan’s highly anticipated debut got off to a slow start only appearing in two games before suffering a season-ending knee injury in the second week of October against Iowa State.

Both were expected to be impact players in 2019 and the same can be said for 2020, and despite the nation at a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Alston is on pace with his rehab while Cowan is ahead of schedule.

“Taijh [Alston] and VD [VanDarius Cowan] are both covering from lower leg injuries. VanDarius has done tremendous in his rehab and Taijh has done well, as well, but VanDarius is much ahead of schedule right now,” said West Virginia head coach Neal Brown. “And (Assistant Athletics Director/Head Athletics Trainer) Vince Blankenship and his group are able to do virtual rehab and some other things that really continue that progress.”

Brown also added "we had some shoulder guys that had surgery - that they’re recovering and they’re on pace. They’re all doing well, and they’ve progressed to normal-type of workouts now.”

Do you see a breakout season around the corner in 2020 for Alston or Cowan? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly