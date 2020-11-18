SI.com
MountaineerMaven
Napoleon's Corner Ep. 10: Leadership

Schuyler Callihan

"Napoleon's Corner" will release each Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST on Mountaineer Maven. Former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon will talk all things from the recruiting process, his time at WVU, analysis of WVU football today, life, and much more.

Short excerpt from Eugene:

"Leaders have the ability to stand strong in the face of adversity. It's important to stay focused, and believe in your personal convictions."

