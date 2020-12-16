Napoleon's Corner Ep. 12: National Signing Day

"Napoleon's Corner" will release each Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST on Mountaineer Maven. Former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon will talk all things from the recruiting process, his time at WVU, analysis of WVU football today, life, and much more.

This week, Eugene reflects back to the day when he signed on national signing day and how special that moment was for him.

Short excerpt from Eugene:

"I remember how excited I was on that day. The greatest feeling in the world was to see the smile on my mother's face when I was signing my letter of intent. She was so happy, and proud.

"I want to congratulate all of these young men that will be attending West Virginia University. Trust me, there is nothing like becoming a Mountaineer! Welcome to Morgantown, West Virginia! Let's Gooooo Mountaineers!"

