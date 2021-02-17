Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Napoleon’s Corner Ep. 16: The Meaning of Brotherhood

A new episode of Napoleon’s Corner has been released!
Author:
Publish date:

"Napoleon's Corner" will release each Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST on Mountaineer Maven. Former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon will talk all things from the recruiting process, his time at WVU, analysis of WVU football today, life, and much more.

It's Gene's birthday and he talks about all the close friends that he's had over the year's and the importance of brotherhood.

Short excerpt from Eugene:

"I've been blessed in my life to have a few good friends that are like my brothers. A real friendship starts with love, trust, respect, and honesty."

