Napoleon's Corner Ep. 18

A new episode of Napoleon’s Corner has been released!
Author:
Publish date:

"Napoleon's Corner" will release each Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST on Mountaineer Maven. Former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon will talk all things from the recruiting process, his time at WVU, analysis of WVU football today, life, and much more.

Short excerpt from Eugene for this week's show:

"Be thankful for what you've already been blessed with. My inner peace starts with my foundation of faith."

