Napoleon's Corner Ep. 2: Let's Talk Greatness

Schuyler Callihan

"Napoleon's Corner" will release each Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST on Mountaineer Maven. Former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon will talk all things from the recruiting process, his time at WVU, analysis of WVU football today, life, and much more.

Episode 2 of Napoleon's Corner talks about greatness and what it truly means to be great. As Eugene states, sometime we tend to overuse the word greatness. It is something that has to be earned, not given.

Short excerpt from Eugene:

"Greatness starts with discipline, determination, and a burning desire to be the best you can be at whatever you do. I learned a long time ago, don't waste words. Say what you mean, and mean what you say! One of my greatest athletic memories is being coached by Tony Dorsett at the offense/defense football camp when I was going into the 8th grade. I won MVP as the best RB at the camp. I came home, and that motivated me to work even harder. Be DRIVEN to accomplish whatever goals and objectives you want to obtain. Don't allow anyone to out work you!"

