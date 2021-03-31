Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Napoleon's Corner Ep. 21: What Are Your Standards?

A new episode of Napoleon's Corner has been released!
"Napoleon's Corner" will release each Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST on Mountaineer Maven. Former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon will talk all things from the recruiting process, his time at WVU, analysis of WVU football today, life, and much more.

Short excerpt from Eugene:

“Don't allow someone to define you or what you stand for. Always stand strong on your personal convictions."

