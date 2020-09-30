SI.com
MountaineerMaven
Napoleon's Corner Ep. 3: Knowing Your Purpose

Schuyler Callihan

"Napoleon's Corner" will release each Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST on Mountaineer Maven. Former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon will talk all things from the recruiting process, his time at WVU, analysis of WVU football today, life, and much more.

Short excerpt from Eugene:

I was blessed to have a mother that taught me so many great life lessons. Personal growth is all about taking responsibility for your actions. Life provides so many different opportunities for learning, and building self-esteem, character, and morals. It's important to find, and understand your purpose in life.

