Napoleon's Corner Ep. 5: Reflections

"Napoleon's Corner" will release each Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST on Mountaineer Maven. Former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon will talk all things from the recruiting process, his time at WVU, analysis of WVU football today, life, and much more.

This week, Eugene talks about some powerful quotes that he still uses to this very day. These quotes come from his award winning book "Reflections".

Short excerpt from Eugene:

"The reflections you want others to see starts with honesty. Love, not hatred changes things. If you always think first, your second thought and actions should reflect that."

