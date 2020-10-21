SI.com
MountaineerMaven
Napoleon's Corner Ep. 6: You Pay for Success

Schuyler Callihan

"Napoleon's Corner" will release each Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST on Mountaineer Maven. Former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon will talk all things from the recruiting process, his time at WVU, analysis of WVU football today, life, and much more.

Short excerpt from Eugene:

"You should never base your decisions on the amount of money you could make." "Make sure you keep God first in every decision you make."

