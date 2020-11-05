SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

Napoleon's Corner Ep. 8

Schuyler Callihan

"Napoleon's Corner" will release each Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST on Mountaineer Maven. Former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon will talk all things from the recruiting process, his time at WVU, analysis of WVU football today, life, and much more.

Short excerpt from Eugene:

"Success is all about the completion of a task. My mother always talked about God, humanity, having love for others, respect, and morals."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

KenPom Ratings Reveal that West Virginia is a Top 10 Team

Bob Huggins' squad looks to be one of the nation's best in 2020-21

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

WVU Releases Depth Chart for Texas Game

The Mountaineers have updated their depth chart of this week's game vs the Texas Longhorns

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Texas

The Longhorns are favored, but can West Virginia cover the spread?

Schuyler Callihan

Neal Brown Previews Texas

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown breaks down the Mountaineers next upcoming matchup versus Texas

Christopher Hall

Leddie Brown is Making a Case as One of the Top RBs in the Nation

West Virginia running back Leddie Brown is having a terrific season

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Daryl Worley Signs with Bills Practice Squad

The Buffalo Bills sign former Mountaineer Daryl Worley to their practice squad

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

Neal Brown Announces Players of the Week

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown released the Players of the Week following the win over Kansas State

Christopher Hall

Huggins: "This is the Best Roster We've Had Since 2010. Absolutely No Doubt."

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins is feeling good about his squad heading into the 2020-21 season

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

West Virginia Football Report Card: Week 9

The Mountaineers put on a show this past week vs No. 16 Kansas State

Schuyler Callihan

Top Defensive Performers from West Virginia's Win Over K-State

These three guys stepped up big for the Mountaineer defense

Schuyler Callihan

by

hokieHater