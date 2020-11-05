Napoleon's Corner Ep. 8

"Napoleon's Corner" will release each Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST on Mountaineer Maven. Former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon will talk all things from the recruiting process, his time at WVU, analysis of WVU football today, life, and much more.

Short excerpt from Eugene:

"Success is all about the completion of a task. My mother always talked about God, humanity, having love for others, respect, and morals."

