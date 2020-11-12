SI.com
MountaineerMaven
Napoleon's Corner Ep. 9: Lessons

Schuyler Callihan

"Napoleon's Corner" will release each Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST on Mountaineer Maven. Former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon will talk all things from the recruiting process, his time at WVU, analysis of WVU football today, life, and much more.

Short excerpt from Eugene:

"Life is all about perspective. We gain that perspective from our experiences. Use those experiences for productive, positive, personal growth."

