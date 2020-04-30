Neal Brown "Cautiously Optimistic" Football Season will Start on Time

Morgantown, WV - On March 13, The Big 12 issued that all team activities would be suspended through May 31st. This after the initial suspension of March 29th in the first wave of cancellations.

Nonetheless, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby and the conference athletic directors have not wavered and are currently operating under the assumption that student-athletes will be able to resume offseason workouts on June 1st. Of course, this can change at any moment, but West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is appreciative of the league’s response in not being overreactive with today’s news cycle.

“I think what we’ve done as a league and I think where we’ve done a really nice job, by commissioner Bowlsby and our athletic directors in the Big 12 Conference, is taking a kind of ‘wait and see’ approach and not getting too far out in the future because I think that everybody is going through this is, kind of dealing with it,” said Brown. “I think where we’re making mistakes is making declarations for really far down the road, so we haven’t done that. Everything that we’ve done in our league right now is focused on that May 31st. And I think (West Virginia Athletic Director) Shane [Lyons], who leads the football oversight committee, they’ve been commissioned with figuring out a return to play – what that looks like and I think they’re working on that. Right now, we're cautiously optimistic about playing this season on time, and I’m sure it won’t be a normal fall.

“When we think about a normal fall football Saturday – I’m not sure we’re going to have that, but I am cautiously optimistic and hopeful that we’re going to play, continued Brown. “And again, I think our league has done a nice job as far as that not being reactive with everything that’s going on and commissioner Bowlsby’s done a good job leading us.”

