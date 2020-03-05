Neal Brown Challenges Quarterbacks During Winter School

Morgantown, WV – There’s several questions for West Virginia heading into the 2020 football season. Frankly, they all revolve around the improvement at position groups and the loss of two starting tackles and two starting corners.

However, despite the consensus among fans that Jarrett Doege will be the starting quarterback, there will be a competition for the starting job and for that matter, at every position.

“Competition at every spot this spring,” said head coach Neal Brown. “From the guys that made all-league, every spot, we’re going to compete. Everybody is going to get reps. They’ll earn playing time.”

Call it “coach speak” or a “cliché” nonetheless, it comes at no surprise after Brown said he would evaluate the quarterbacks in the off-season before he would comment on their overall performance in 2019.

Well, he got his opportunity to study the film and although he didn’t go into detail, Brown stressed competition.

“I thought both of them did some really good things. I think, both of them, have big time improvements that need to be made,” said Brown. “One of them is simple, I just thought they needed to challenge each other better and really push each other to be better. That was kind of a demand that I asked of both of them, is just push each other because you’ll get better in the process if you’re pushing the other guy.”

“We gave them some things that they needed to really work on in our winter school,” added Brown. “From what I’m able to see is they’re more comfortable with what we’re doing. Fundamentally, they’ve improved, me just looking at things that don’t involve a ball.”

I’ll admit, based on what I saw last year, Doege is QB1, but I think it’s by a narrow margin and it all boils down to turnovers and to make matters worse, they were deep in Mountaineer territory.

That statement may seem a bit contradictory, but that was Austin Kendall’s biggest flaw last season. Of course, not all those turnovers fell squarely on his shoulders but the majority of them came from not working through progressions and forcing the ball into tight windows.

It can be chalked up to several factors, whether it was the lack of running game or inexperience at wide receiver, a group that battled through injuries or tipped passes, the list was long on offensive deficiencies. And, maybe Doege benefited from a healthy receiving core along with everyone steadily improving throughout the course of the season.

Regardless, the competition is seemingly open and Kendall's turnover issue can be fixed in the off-season and now it's a waiting game before we get to see what improvements both quarterbacks have made and if either one can solidify the starting role by springs end.