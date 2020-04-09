Neal Brown Discusses Virtual Recruiting

While West Virginia head coach Neal Brown and his staff are confined to their homes, it hasn’t stopped them from reaching out to recruits and not only filling in on the 2021 calls but getting ahead on the 2021 class.

“Our recruiting department and our staff continue to work extremely diligently on this class of ’21 and also, getting well ahead on the class of ’22,” said Brown. “I’m excited about the direction we’re going there. We had a commitment (William Crowder) here recently and we hope to add to that list as we go through this dead period. So, we’re adjusting.”

“The recruiting will be a lot different for this class,” continued Brown. “There obviously won’t be any spring evaluation period. Summer camps, I don’t see those happening. I could be wrong but we’re planning at least for the month of June for those not to take place.”

With recruits unable to come to Morgantown, Neal Brown is sending them Morgantown, virtually.

“We have to use a lot of video,” said Brown. “So, virtual tours. Bringing in, not only the coaches but also our different departments into the recruiting process. To their credit, many of our professors have been extremely helpful as far as getting on facetime calls, answering questions with our academic people, so those are much appreciated.”

“Brittney O’Dell, Mike Joseph, Farrell Frankel those individuals in academics, strength and conditioning and nutrition, they’re being brought into the recruiting process via phone, now. Where most of the time those happen on campus,” added Brown. "Especially to those guys that haven’t been on campus yet, we’re having to take our product to them, so we’ve filmed videos. WVU, in general, has a great virtual tour so we’ve utilized that. But we’ve also used things that makes our culture unique about the way we do things. We’ve done videos and been able to get those to the families and recruits that haven’t been here.”

At the end of the day, it’s just communicating with the recruits.

“The most important thing you got to do during this time is, just connect and use communication tools,” said Brown. “Whether its DM’s, whether its text, whether it’s getting those guys calling you and getting on the phone not only with them but their families. I think that’s the best tool. That’s the best thing we can do. As far as recruiting, that’s the most useful thing we can do right now”

West Virginia currently has five commits for the 2021 class.

Quarterback Will Crowder

Offensive tackle Wyatt Milum

Safety Saint McLeod

Wide receiver Andrew Wilson-Lamp

Tight end Viktor Wikstrom

