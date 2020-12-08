SI.com
MountaineerMaven
Neal Brown Does Not Want to Hear Any Excuses

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia Mountaineers produced one of their worst performances during the Neal Brown era in the 42-6 thumping they took from the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday.

To put it simply, Iowa State is just bigger and better than West Virginia. The Cyclones punched the Mountaineers in the mouth from the jump and never recovered as Iowa State continued to pound on West Virginia.

“We did not play very well at all the first half," said Brown. “We didn’t have a lot of energy, and here’s what I think. This is the first time that we’ve had much adversity. We had some calls that didn’t go our way. We had some guys that came out, and we played against some elite guys – their running backs and tight ends, and they made some plays. We lost one on ones on offense, and things didn’t go our way, and quite frankly, we didn’t handle it very well. We got exposed in some ways today that we haven’t been exposed all year.”

The 2020 edition of the Mountaineers is young, and some of the upperclassmen haven’t played a lot of football. Most programs that can still compete on a high level with inexperience is the top tier programs that pull the best recruits around the country. Of course, this is an unprecedented year, and the lack of offseason hurt several team’s development, and naturally, West Virginia is no different.

However, no matter the list of excuses you want to make for this team, Neal Brown is not having any of it. West Virginia hadn’t played since November 14th, they had a few players out, most notably receiver Bryce Ford- Wheaton, but it would not have mattered, and Brown acknowledged that.

“Did it hurt us not playing for three weeks? Absolutely. Was that the reason we got our tails kicked today? By no chance. We were missing some guys; was that the reason we played poorly? No,” said Brown.

“Did any of that help us? Absolutely not. Would we have played better if we would have played last week? Yes. We would have been better if we had everybody? Yes. Is that the reason Iowa State soundly beat us? Absolutely not. If somebody that's wearing this logo or myself ever tries to come in here and make excuses, we’ll figure something out because that’s not ever what we’re going to be about.”

West Virginia welcomes in an Oklahoma Sooner program that they haven’t beaten since joining the Big 12 (2012) at noon on ABC.

