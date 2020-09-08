Neal Brown Excited for Season Opener: "It's Time to Play"

The West Virginia Mountaineers kickoff their 2020 season Saturday at noon against FCS opponent Eastern Kentucky (0-1) at Mountaineer Field.

“Reflecting back, really over the last several months, honestly didn’t know if we’d get to this point during certain times and didn’t know if we’d be able to play and here we are just a few days away from kickoff,” said West Virginia head coach Neal Brown

“Just really humbled to have the opportunity to coach after everything that has gone on the last few months. I know for our players, they’re extremely excited to compete, as you could imagine.”

West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown celebrates with West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Sam James (13) after beating the James Madison Dukes at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Eastern Kentucky opened its season on the road in a 59-0 beatdown against the Marshall Thundering Herd last Saturday.

“They had a tough game last week,” said Brown. “Expect them to bounce back like most teams do between week one and week two. They’ll make adjustments, and they’ll be much improved this week.”

Walt Wells is in his first year as a head coach after serving as an offensive line/tight ends coach at Eastern Kentucky from 1997-2002. He came back as the assistant head coach and offensive line coach in 2015 under the previous head coach Mark Elder, who EKU officials decided to part ways with after going 21-24 the last four years.

“Offensively, they’re a unit that wants to run the football,” said Brown. “Coach Wells has had success at several different spots as an offensive line coach - has a background running the football.”

Spearheading the rushing attack will be Preseason All-OVC team selection, running back Alonzo Booth. Helping carrying the load is Quentin Pringle and, in addition, is also a dangerous kick returner, averaging 27.1 yards per return last season. The duo combined for 72 yards against Marshall.

“Defensively, they’re a multiple front that likes to pressure,” said Brown.

The Colonels defense got to Marshall starting quarterback Grant Wells twice on Saturday with both sacks from true freshmen (linebacker) Jaylen Herrud and (defensive lineman) Darrian Baker.

Eastern Kentucky lost most of its defensive production from last season, but linebackers Mathew Jackson (12) and Eli Hairston (10) combined for 22 tackles against Marshall.

In the secondary, free safety Daulton Fitzpatrick led the team in interceptions in 2019 with three, and Josh Hayes, a 2018 Purdue transfer, looks to help the defensive backs regroup after giving 345 yards and five touchdowns through the air.

Most of Neal Brown’s attention has been in-house looking to improve on a tough 5-7 season and navigating the Mountaineers through a pandemic since March.

“This is a week where it’s about us,” said Brown. “We’re excited to have the opportunity to play. We’re a work in progress. It’s time to play; we practiced long enough. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”

