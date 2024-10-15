Mountaineers Now

Between The Eers: Failing to Read the Room

Dissecting WVU head coach Neal Brown's comments from Monday's press conference.

Schuyler Callihan

Between The Eers: Failing to Read the Room.mp4
Between The Eers: Failing to Read the Room.mp4 /
In this story:

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown made some interesting comments during his press conference on Monday when asked about what his message would be to the fans after a disappointing 3-3 start to the 2024 season. Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall dive into his "message" and how it was poorly delivered.

Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout football season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Pat McAfee Reacts to Neal Brown's Bizarre Message to WVU Fans

Nicco Marchiol Just Might Factor in at QB Down the Stretch for WVU

Bowl Projections for West Virginia Entering Week 8

What Chris Klieman Said About Neal Brown and West Virginia

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Football