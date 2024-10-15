Between The Eers: Failing to Read the Room
Dissecting WVU head coach Neal Brown's comments from Monday's press conference.
In this story:
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown made some interesting comments during his press conference on Monday when asked about what his message would be to the fans after a disappointing 3-3 start to the 2024 season. Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall dive into his "message" and how it was poorly delivered.
