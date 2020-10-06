Neal Brown Gives Eligibility Updates on Transfers

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown shared some information with reporters today that the school has finally heard word on the status of their transfers' eligibility. Here is a look at each one below.

WR Zach Dobson - received waiver, eligible immediately

Throughout his first two collegiate seasons, Dobson was a versatile player for Middle Tennessee State, being utilized in the running and passing games. He tallied 33 carries for 327 yards and a touchdown on the ground while hauling in 31 receptions for 413 yards and seven touchdowns.

OL Ja'Quay Hubbard - received waiver, eligible immediately

During his time at Virginia, he only saw action in two games playing vs. Pitt and William & Mary. At 6'5", 335 lbs, Hubbard brings needed depth to a West Virginia offensive line that saw extreme struggles in 2019. Junior Uzebu and Brandon Yates have split time at left tackle, while John Hughes has anchored down the right tackle spot with Briason Mays getting some reps there as well. Hubbard will likely see reps at both spots.

Neal Brown said that he spent some time away being home with an ill family member and had to go through quarantine, so today is his first day back.

DE/LB Bryce Brand - received waiver, eligible starting Texas Tech game

Brand played in nine games in 2019 for Maryland and finished with 12 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, and one sack. He was primarily used as a backup on the defensive line and at linebacker but should see a clearer path to playing time in Morgantown.

S Scottie Young Jr. - will sit out the 2020 season due to transfer rules

During his three years as a starter at Arizona, Young Jr. totaled 157 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, and seven pass deflections in 30 starts. Like fellow teammate Tony Fields, Young Jr. should have a big impact when he hits the field next season.

