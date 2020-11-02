SI.com
MountaineerMaven
Neal Brown Has Confidence in New Kicker Casey Legg

Christopher Hall

West Virginia kicker Evan Staley took to social media on Sunday and announced that he will be having season-ending surgery after sustaining an injury on Saturday versus Kansas State.

On Monday, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown addressed Staley’s injury during the Big 12 Conference coaches’ teleconference.

“We all hurt for Evan,” he said. “Kind of a freak deal. We missed a tackle on kickoff, and it got to him, which you never want a kickoff to get to your kicker, but it did, and his leg gave out. So, really unfortunate. I hate it for him. He’s got a great mentality about it, and he’ll have surgery, and he’ll bounce back. We don’t have any doubt about that with Evan. But we’ll move on, and Casey Legg will move into that role.”

Legg, a redshirt sophomore from Cross Lanes, West Virginia, has a unique story, having never played high school football, instead played soccer at Cross Lanes Christian School. However, he filled in for an injured Staley in the final five games last season. He went 2-4, including a career-high 51 yards in the win over Kansas State. On Saturday, he chipped in a field goal from 25 yards out and nailed one a 45-yarder.

“The positive thing us for a program is that Casey played in all but four games last year, so he’s got experience,” said Brown. He never gets too high or too low. He’s not a guy that succumbs to pressure, and so that’s a benefit. He’s got a great personality to be a specialist. He’s well-liked on our team and well respected not only as a football player but the kind of person he is. So, he’s got the support of our staff and our team, and we don’t have any question that he’ll step in and be productive for us.”

The Mountaineers head to Austin, TX this Saturday and meet the No. 22 Texas Longhorns Saturday at noon on ABC. 

