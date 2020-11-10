SI.com
MountaineerMaven
Neal Brown is "Hopeful" that RB Leddie Brown will Play vs TCU

Schuyler Callihan

Something seemed a bit off with West Virginia running back Leddie Brown this past Saturday vs Texas. He didn't appear to be running as hard and as physical as we are accustomed to seeing from him and in situations where he would normally be getting the ball, he was standing on the sideline.

Throughout the game, we learned that Brown had suffered an injury early and wasn't at 100% for the remainder of the game. In the postgame press conference, head coach Neal Brown said he got banged up on the first play of the game while blocking out on the perimeter. On Tuesday, Brown said that he is "hopeful" that Leddie will be able to go this Saturday vs TCU, but his status for the game is unknown at this point.

"We're going to take care of him this week and we're hopeful that he'll play. We won't know until later in the week."

West Virginia's offense doesn't have the same balance with Brown out of the game due to the inconsistencies of Alec Sinkfield who, at times, is non-existent. As important as Leddie Brown is, it's just as important that Sinkfield steps up and becomes more consistent. In the team's four wins, Sinkfield is averaging 5.4 yards per carry (49 att, 279 yards) while only averaging 1.4 yards per carry (19 att, 27 yards) in the team's three losses. If Brown is unable to go this weekend, Sinkfield is going to have to play his best for the Mountaineers to come out with a win.

The Mountaineers and the Horned Frogs kickoff this Saturday at noon on FOX.

