Neal Brown Lands Former Troy Punter/Kicker

Kicker/punter Tyler Sumpter is reuniting with his former head coach Neal Brown at West Virginia as a graduate transfer from Troy University after announcing his commitment via Twitter Sunday evening.

Sumpter handled the kicking and punting the last three seasons for the Trojans and the first three years of his collegiate career were under Neal Brown during his first three seasons at the helm for the Trojans.

In Brown's final season at Troy, Sumpter was All-Sun Belt second team as a kicker going 18-24 on field goals (including a career-high 50-yard field goal) along with earning All-Sun Belt all-third team with a punting average of 45.1 (including a career-high 79-yard punt) in 2018.

Sumpter's punting numbers dipped last season averaging 41.4 yards per punt but was 14-18 on field goal attempts.

