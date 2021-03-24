Neal Brown Lays out the Points of Emphasis for Spring Practice

The West Virginia Mountaineer football program began spring practice Wednesday morning, and head coach Neal Brown addressed the media and gave an update on the team after day one.

“It was good to get back outside today. The weather was really nice - going a little bit later helps,” said Brown. “A lot of energy in practice. A significant difference than last spring and definitely much improved from year one.”

The Mountaineers are coming off a 6-4 shortened season, including beating the Army Black Knights in the Liberty Bowl.

There were significant improvements from year one to year two, which looking back on it, was quite remarkable considering just after two days of spring practice last year, it was canceled along with most of the offseason. It affected programs differently, but a head coach that was just in his second year with a young group of talented players who desperately need the offseason to develop and showed drastic improvements in the run game, nearly doubling the output from the season before.

Nonetheless, it’s a new season, and with winter workouts in the books, West Virginia took the field for the first day of spring practice, and the head ball coach laid out his three points of emphasis; situational football, response to adversity, and competing with teammates.

Brown made situational football a top priority and provided an example they went over the first day of practice. The NCAA Football Rules Committee recently recommended a slight change to overtime rules that would require a team to try a two-point conversion after a touchdown when a game reaches the second overtime instead of the third.

“Today, we really worked two-point plays,” he said. “With the new overtime rules, I think that’s going to be something that’s important, and anytime you’re going to have a two-point situation, it's going to be critical. [And] Worked a lot of third and mediums that’s something on both sides of the ball we got to get better at.”

Overcoming adversity is easier for veteran-led programs, something West Virginia has lacked since Neal Brown took over in January of 2019 after a slew of talent graduated out of the program.

“In the last two years, I don’t think we’ve responded to adversity in an elite manner, and we need to be able to do that to improve where we are at in our league right now.”

The area of emphasis is getting this group to compete with one another and not against each other in practice.

“We need to get through this spring to understand how to compete with. You’re competing for playing time within your position room, but you’re also want to push everybody in that room to get better,” said Brown. “So, you’re competing with those guys you’re not competing versus those guys. And we do a ton of offense versus defense during spring football - that’s the way it’s laid out but your still one team. So, we got to do so in a manner where we can get work done without getting injuries and things like that.”

The annual Gold and Blue Game is scheduled for Saturday, April 24, at 1:00 pm.

