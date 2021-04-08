Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Neal Brown Named one of the Top 10 Coaches Under 45

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown dubbed as one of the top 10 college football coaches under 45 according to CBS
CBS Sports listed the top 10 college football coaches under the age of 45 entering the 2021 season, placing West Virginia head coach Neal Brown at No. 10, the same ranking he held last year.

"Coming off his first winning season as a Power Five coach (4-2 including a Liberty Bowl win), Brown still has tons of upside. He is still averaging almost eight wins per season and has won at Nebraska and LSU in his career. The scoring defense (20.5) was the best in a decade at West Virginia."

Neal Brown is coming off his first winning season at West Virginia, posting a 6-4 record and capturing the program's first bowl win (Liberty Bowl) since the memorable late night heroics of Skylar Howard in the Cactus Bowl following the 2015 season. 

Despite going through an unprecedented shortened season, West Virginia showed significant strikes in the running game, producing its first 1000-yard rushers since 2017 in Leddie Brown and its first top 10 defense in over a decade. 

Neal Brown is currently 11-11 and is going into his third year at the helm in Morgantown after spending his first four seasons at Troy, going 35-16, capturing three straight 10+ win seasons, including three consecutive bowl wins.

The Big Ten and Big 12 Conference both had three coaches within the top 10. Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley was selected No. 1 and Iowa State's Matt Campbell was placed fourth. 

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown shouts during their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday. Iowa State would go on to defeat West Virginia 42-6.
