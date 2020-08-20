Neal Brown Offers Thoughts on Each Transfer, Details Their Practice Status

The Mountaineers have witnessed a lot of change throughout the course of the offseason and not just in the way in which they are forced to practice with the pandemic, but the makeup of the roster as well.

Several players have left the team since the start of last year, but with that, it opens up some scholarship spots. The West Virginia coaching staff has done a nice job of filling out the roster by way of the transfer portal. Many of these players are still uncertain as to whether or not they will be granted a waiver to play this fall according to head coach Neal Brown, but here is a quick look at each player's status and what Brown has had to say about him.

WR Zack Dobson (Middle Tennessee) - on campus and practicing

"He's dynamic with the ball in his hands. There's some things he's got to get better. I think with the limited opportunities he had over the last couple of years, I think he made the most of it. Those guys that are dynamic with the ball in their hands, we were limited with those type of kids in our program and we feel like that not only offensively, but in the return game, he can add something to us.

LB Tony Fields (Arizona) - on campus and going through quarantine/testing process

No evaluation yet from Brown as they await for him to clear the COVID transition process. "From out of state, he's got to quarantine, then test. As soon as he clears that, then he'll be ready to go. He's here, but since he traveled from Arizona, we're waiting for him to go through that process.

OL Ja'Quay Hubbard (Virginia) - on campus and practicing

"He's a guy that's long, I like the way he practices, he practices really hard, he's hungry. He's a guy I'm really looking forward to seeing how he grows."

S Scottie Young Jr. (Arizona) - on campus and practicing

"Scottie Young practiced. He’s been through all the OTA’s. He made several plays today and I think he's going to be a big contributor for us. I like his leadership. He's a football player. He just plays with a lot of feel. He communicates probably as good as anybody as we have in the secondary."

P/K Tyler Sumpter (Troy) - on campus and practicing

"We put him in a pressure situation at the end of the blue units practice today and had the whole team, had the whole team around him socially distanced, but we had the whole team around him and he drilled one – hit his landmark in front of the whole unit.

EDGE Bryce Brand (Maryland) - on campus and practicing

"He's been practicing and I think he's been sharp."

Neal Brown also noted that there are a number of other players that have not been participating at practice, but thankfully not because of a positive COVID test.

"We're missing several guys at practice right now, nothing due to COVID-related issues. We've got a stomach bug that's going around, so we're down some guys."

West Virginia is just 23 days away from their season opener vs Eastern Kentucky.

