Neal Brown Owns Loss Versus No. 22 Texas

The West Virginia Mountaineers came up just shy of upsetting the No. 22 Texas Longhorns on Saturday 17-13.

“Congrats to Texas. Credit them - they made winning plays down the stretch," said West Virginia head coach Neal Brown. “I thought our guys played their tails off, I really did. We’re getting better. I think there’s a ton of evidence today, and really today was on me.”

It looked as if it was going to be an offensive slugfest as two of the three top three offenses in the Big 12 Conference took their opening drives 75 yards for touchdowns.

However, as the leagues’ top defense, West Virginia clamped down on quarterback Sam Ehlinger and only gave up one first down on the Longhorns next two drive before constructing a 10-play 74-yard drive that resulted in a 34-yard field goal.

As for the West Virginia offense, they would get inside Texas territory just once more. It resulted in a turnover on downs after quarterback Jarret Doege caught his own tipped ball and again tossed it downfield, resulting in a loss of down, and Texas would take over near midfield.

“Offensively, the first half was a struggle – we lost some one on ones, and they’re good. They’re not only quality athletes, but they’re big. They’re big human beings, and we struggled with the size of them,” said Brown. Also noting that running back Leddie Brown got dinged up early in the game, possibly on the first drive.

The defense was able to bow up once again and hold Texas to a field goal attempt before the half. Neal Brown called a timeout to freeze Texas kicker Cameron Dicker, and it worked as the kick sailed wide left as Texas took a 10-7 lead into the break.

The Mountaineers received the kick to open the second half and marched down the field, chipping away at the Texas defense, but in what became the theme in the final minutes, West Virginia was unable to convert on a third and two and settled for a field goal to tie the game at 10.

Texas took their first drive of the second half, and just like they did to start the game, they drove it down the field for a touchdown to take the seven-point advantage.

West Virginia had an opportunity to tie the game two possessions later after taking advantage of great field position following a 27-yard punt return from Alec Sinkfield that put the ball just inside Texas territory.

After a four-yard carry from Sinkfield, quarterback Jarret Doege would go 4-4 for 36 yards to get to the Longhorn nine-yard line. Then, on a second and goal from the eight, Doege hit Winston Wright Jr. over the middle as the ball bounced off his chest, gathered it, and was called on a touchdown on the field. After further review, the call was overturned.

Neal Brown questioned the call and stated that he thought Winston was held before they called him out of bounds. “There was clear restriction there, so it’s unfortunate.”

Doege was sacked on the next play, and the Mountaineers would settle for a 34-yard field goal from Casey Legg.

West Virginia got a big spark on their following possession when Doege hit T.J. Simmons over the middle as he raced down the field for 29 yards, and a roughing the passer penalty set the Mountaineers up at the Texas 25-yard line.

Two plays later, the Mountaineers were, again, facing a third and short. The snap was high, and out of self-preservation, Doege tossed it up to Sean Ryan in the corner of the end zone just out of the reach of an outstretched Ryan. Neal Brown said there was a run option in the play call, but because of the high snap, it was not available.

With 11:24 to play in the game, Neal Brown decided to go for it on fourth and one. Doege rolled to the right and threw it into the back-right corner of the end zone to his tight end Mike O’laughlin but defensive back B.J. Foster recovered it knocked it out his hands.

West Virginia, again, got another opportunity in the red zone on their following possession and again, would come away with nothing after moving the ball down to the Texas eight-yard line and facing a fourth and one, Doege threw a pass over the middle to Ali Jennings but was unable to make the play on the ball as defensive back Chris Brown was draped all over him for the Mountaineers final offensive play of the game.

“Coming down to two fourth quarter fourth downs in the red zone,” said Brown. “I don’t regret going for it because there is all kinds of data that says that it’s the right thing to do going for it. In this league, you better score touchdowns down there to win, and it's proven week in and week out. I think we would be making a mistake to say they got stuck at 17. Yeah, they did, but their approach would have been different. So, I don’t regret the decisions, and we’re going to be aggressive, but it’s on me, in charge of the offense, and we got to do a better job, and we didn’t execute on those fourth downs.

“The first one, I probably could have gone either way. We could have kicked the field goal or gone for it - really liked the play there. We had people open, we just didn’t connect. The second one, I didn’t think we had a choice. We had a missed signal, so we had to use a timeout there, so we only had one timeout. So, I knew it was going to be difficult, so I knew we had to in that situation, but it didn’t work.”

Adding, “That’s on me, and so I’ll take ownership on it.”

“I thought we moved the ball well offensively – struggled in the run game," continued Brown. “I wasn’t totally surprised – I didn’t think we would struggle to this point, but we did, and I think some of it was due to their size and their ability, and some of it was we weren’t 100% there either.”

Brown didn’t really comment on whether or not Jennings was interfered with, calling it a “bang-bang play” and didn’t have a good look” at the play and will have to look at it. Also adding that he’s “not asking for bailouts,” but “I know they got a couple, and we didn’t and that’s all I know.”

There was another review in the second half overturned in the Longhorns favor after Ehlinger threw the ball behind the line and was ruled a fumble until further review, then the call was reversed.

“The fumble that was overturned, the guys on the field have the best line. Because the camera does not go straight down the line and the guys on the field have the best line, that looked like a fumble to me, I happened to be really close to it,” said Brown.

The defense did force a punt on that drive, but the Mountaineers would have had the ball deep inside Texas territory, but it may not have mattered considering the struggles in the red zone and on third and short situations where they finished the day 3-8 on third and three or fewer.

West Virginia is back in action next week as they host the TCU Horned Frogs at Mountaineer Field.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly