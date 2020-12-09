Neal Brown Previews Oklahoma

After a two-week postponement, the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Oklahoma Sooners kickoff Saturday at noon on ABC. The initial meeting was set two weeks ago, on November 28; both programs battled last weekend.

Oklahoma is coming off a 27-14 win over the Baylor Bears while West Virginia got hammered by the No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones.

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown briefly talked about the Sooners on Tuesday since he went into detail on Oklahoma just two weeks ago.

“We’ve lost some games that were close, this is the first time that someone has thoroughly beat us and I think the adversity will reveal who we are, and I think that we must respond,” said Brown. “We got an opportunity to do that versus a talented Oklahoma team, and so we talked about Oklahoma a couple weeks ago.

Brown ended it with, “This week, it's about us getting back on track and playing football like we have in the previous eight games.”

Nevertheless, West Virginia welcomes in an Oklahoma team that has won six straight and is currently playing their best football of the season and we revisit what Brown said just two weeks ago.

“Offensively, Lincoln does an outstanding job with that unit – really good job schematically. I think Bill Bedenbaugh, coaching the o-line, who was here several years (2011-12) with Dana (Holgorsen), he gets the most out of that group too.”

Quarterback Spencer Rattler leads the Sooner offense. The Sooners dropped their first two conference games of the season, and despite averaging 343.5 passing yards in that span, turnovers were an issue throwing four interceptions, especially during the latter stages of the game. Since then, Rattler has thrown 14 touchdown passes to just three interceptions. He leads the Big 12 Conference in passing with 279.1 yards per game.

“The quarterback, you can see his improvement from the second half of the Texas game on,” said Brown. Dual-threat, extremely quick release, has as good as arm talent as anybody in the country, can make all the throws.

As of late, Rhamondre Stevenson has carried the load in the rushing attack going for 382 yards for six touchdowns in the last four games.

“I think the running back, Stevenson, has been a difference-maker for them. He’s a load to tackle – he’s ran through people. I think he’s been impressive here the last couple of weeks, said Brown.”

However, according to Neal Brown, what makes this offense go is the inside receivers and tight ends. Specifically, inside receiver Drake Stoops’ blocking ability. Tight end Austin Stogner leads the group with 25 receptions for 410 yards and three touchdowns.

“Really, what doesn’t get talked about, in my opinion, enough with them is their tight ends and their H-backs and then Stoops,” said Brown. “They do a great job, all those people that play those positions, their inside receiver positions, tight ends H-backs, they’re versatile. They kind of make them go because they do a lot of special plays, they do a lot of things from a schematic standpoint different each week, and those guys and their versatility enable them to do that.”

Oklahoma traditionally has talent at receiver, and the 2020 edition of the Sooners is no different. Marvin Mims leads the group in yards (482) and touchdowns (7), but Theo Wease has a team-leading 33 receptions for 467 yards.

“As usual, a lot of talent at wideout. The Mims kid is leading their receiving room right now, but there is a lot of guys that can run and catch,” said Brown.

Defensively, the Sooners have the number one rushing defense in the conference, and the defensive line has been the key to their success.

“I think coach (defensive coordinator Alex) Grinch has done an outstanding job.” Said Brown. “I think they’re playing their best football. For me, when I look at them, what sticks out is their front four. They attack – I think all four starters are big-time talents, they’re future NFL players.”

Oklahoma is sixth in the Big 12 in passing yards allowed per game (234.2), but they are at the top in pass efficiency defense.

“They’re going to challenge you in the secondary. It’s a group that you can see their secondary improving as the year as go on – they’re playing with a lot of confidence. If you look at their last three performances defensively, they played really, really well.”

Oklahoma is in the top half of nearly every special team's category in the Big 12, and Mims’ 12.9 yards per punt return is second in the conference.

“Specialists are very good. The kicker has been locked in all year – he’s got an extremely strong leg.,” said Brown. “Their punter, they don’t use him much, but when they do, he’s averaging over 40 yards per punt. The Mims kid is a threat at the punt return position, and there’s several good punt returners in our league, but I think he’s as good as any.”

Adding, “We’ve got to be prepared. They blocked a punt versus us last year. They blocked a punt versus Texas, so we got to make sure I punt protection is ready to go.”

West Virginia has not beaten Oklahoma since joining the and is 2-12 all-time versus the Sooners.

