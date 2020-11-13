Neal Brown Previews TCU

The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-3, 3-3) host the Texas Christian Horned Frogs, Saturday at noon on FOX.

West Virginia is coming off a tough 17-13 loss to the Texas Longhorns, marking the third loss on the season for the Mountaineers, while the TCU Horned Frogs 34-18 win over Texas Tech last Saturday moved the Horned Frogs to 3-3 on the season.

“We’ve got a TCU team coming in that’s playing their best football - won their last two games,” said West Virginia head coach Neal Brown. “I thought they really had a dominant performance over Texas Tech last Saturday.

"They look like a typical Gary Patterson football team to me in that their physical, disciplined, and really playing well right now in all three phases.”

The Horned Frogs' success revolves around their running game. In TCU’s three wins on the season, they averaged 248.0 yards on the ground to 115.3 yards per game in their three losses, ranking them third in the Big 12 Conference in rushing yards per game (Big 12 games only) at 184.5.

“They’re a spread attack. Ability to mix tempos. They go fast when they want to,” said Brown. “They’ve been very effective running the football. If you look at the stats over the last two games, they’ve really ran the ball well, and I think as they’ve gone through this winning streak here, that’s been the key.”

Quarterback Max Duggan leads the team in rushing with 329 yards on the season.

“Very similar to (Texas quarterback Sam) Ehlinger,” said Brown. “He’s a tough runner - had 180 yards last week. Has the ability to go the distance – had an 81-yard run, so he’s fast. He’s improved his accuracy. Tough kid, and he’s playing well for them right now.”

Four different running backs have 21 or more carries on the year, including Darwin Barlow carrying the load with 50 carries for 329 yards (4.1 ypc) and six touchdowns on the season.

“They’ve got a running back by committee. Some heavily recruited kids in that room. They get a bunch of guys carries,” said Brown.

TCU is ninth in the conference in passing yards (211.7), with receiver Taye Barber leading the team in receptions (27) and yards (281), and touchdowns (2). Quinton Johnson and Blair Conwright have combined for 27 receptions for 413 yards and two touchdowns.

“They’ve got good speed,” said Bown. “They’ve got the Barber kid they get the ball to in a lot of different ways, and he can make people miss, and he played well at the end of last year and has continued to be their leading receiver. And they’ve got a couple of other guys that can really go.”

TCU head coach Gary Patterson is known for innovative defense, and according to Neal Brown, he’s the best in the business.

“If you look at longevity, I think Gary’s done it at an extremely high level for a long time, and I’m not sure anybody in the last 20 years has played defense better than TCU if you look at it as a whole package and so, that’s a credit to him. It's always a challenge going against him. They’re playing their best ball of the year.”

Later adding, “They give you nothing easy, that’s the thing, when you play against TCU, you know what the deal’s going to be. There’s going to be no easy plays. No easy runs, no easy completions.”

Linebacker Garrett Wallow leads the team in tackles at 7.7 per game.

“He is all over the field. He plays the game the right way. Physical. Does a good job of reading and reacting,” said Brown.

Also noted safeties Trevon Moehrig and La’Kendrick Van Zant as “great players” and that Moehrig "will be a high draft pick.”

Defensive end Ochaun Mathis leads the team in sacks with four. Khari Coleman and defensive tackle Earl Barquet have combined for two sacks on the year.

“Their two defensive ends are young but are legitimate pass rushers, and they got great first steps- great ball get-off,” said Brown

An X-factor for the Horned Frogs is their punt return game with Darius Davis and JD Spielman sharing the load.

“They have one of the best punt return units in the country,” said Brown. “That’s something that they take a lot of pride in. They took one for a touchdown against us last year. They got two returners Spielman and Davis, that are special. That’s going to be a huge play in the game. The games that they’ve played well in, they’ve always got big returns from their punt return unit.”

Adding, “They do a great job of kickoff return as well, and they do really good schemes and really good returners.”

West Virginia is 5-4 all-time against TCU, including winning the last two meetings.

