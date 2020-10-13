Neal Brown Says WVU has Zero New Positive Tests - No Concern to Finish the Season

Over the last month or so, we have witnessed several college football games either canceled or postponed to a later date due to positive COVID tests that put teams under the minimum limit of being able to play.

Here in the Big 12 alone, Baylor will be enduring their third postponement in just the first seven weeks of the season. Their season opener vs. Louisiana Tech was unable to be played, and then a last-second scheduled game vs. Houston was also a no-go. Now, the Bears will be unable to play their Big 12 contest with Oklahoma State this Saturday and will now be pushed to December 12th.

On Monday, Baylor AD Mack Rhoades stated that the team had 32 active COVID cases - 28 players, 14 staff members.

This is certainly alarming considering that West Virginia's last game was against Baylor just a little over a week ago. Fortunately, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown delivered some good news during Tuesday's press conference, but they're not totally in the clear just yet.

"We've been fortunate where we haven't even had a whole lot of missed practices or missed games due to COVID. Hopefully, we can continue to stay COVID-free. In our tests on Sunday, we got them back, and we're still waiting on a couple, and we don't have any new COVID cases, so we've been fortunate with that."

As the number of games being postponed continues to increase, the threat of a canceled season doesn't appear to be something Brown is worried about.

"I don't necessarily think there is concerns for the year. I think we all went into this knowing there was going to be some kind of pauses and some postponements, and that's kind of where it's been. I think we've been fortunate. I don't think there's been any serious illnesses, which that's the hope, we hope we can maintain that. But this is going to be a non-conventional year in every aspect. I think the teams that can adjust and have the ability to change things on the fly are going to be the ones that have a chance to continue and improve and stay on the practice field and stay in games."

West Virginia offensive lineman James Gmiter tested positive for COVID in the final rounds of testing before the game vs. Baylor, so he was deemed ineligible to play. Neal Brown says he should know more about Gmiter's status for this week's game by Wednesday or Thursday and noted that he does not have a clear answer at the moment.

