Neal Brown Speaks for the First Time Since Being Fired
For the first time since his firing on Sunday, former West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown released a statement to thank his team, the fans, and the administration for the last six years.
“It has been a great honor to serve as West Virginia’s Head Football Coach. I am extremely proud to be associated with all the incredible young men who were part of our program over the past six years. This team, like those before them, showed up every day, resilient, united, and determined. I love this group and know they will navigate this transition with class and integrity. Our family was proud to call West Virginia home.
“Mountaineer Nation is a dedicated and passionate fan base. With Wren’s leadership and the foundation we worked so hard to create, I know the program is poised to embrace the challenges of today’s ever-changing football climate and make the investments necessary to advance.
“I am extremely grateful for our tremendous staff and their families. You gave your all and Brooke and I will always be here for you.
“To our team, stay focused and go win our bowl game!”
“Let’s Go!”
