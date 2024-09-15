Neal Brown Calls Pat Narduzzi's Postgame Comments 'Bull****'
West Virginia blew a 10-point lead late in the fourth quarter to lose the 107th edition of the Backyard Brawl, 38-34. Following the game, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi was interviewed on the field by the ESPN sideline reporters and openly criticized the officiating in the game.
“Some of the calls we got…the late hit out of bounds, they catch a ball with a hand to the face…I’ve never seen anything like it. You know? Wow. I mean, we beat West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl, and we beat the officials too in one game.”
He has a case on the touchdown catch by Justin Robinson, absolutely. But the late hit out of bounds? It was pretty clear. Garrett Greene was a good two and a half steps out of the field of play when he received the hit from Isaiah Neal. Not to mention, West Virginia had a touchdown called back on a holding call where the defensive lineman was already going down to the ground on his own, robbing WVU of seven points.
When asked about Narduzzi's comments in the postgame press conference, WVU head coach Neal Brown said, "That's bulls***. We're the one that got a long touchdown called back."
