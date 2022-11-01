Neal Brown Updates the Injury List

West Virginia University football head coach Neal Brown provided an injury update on Tuesday in preparation for the Mountaineers (3-5, 1-4) matchup versus the Iowa State Cyclones (3-5, 0-5).

Freshman running back CJ Donaldson sustained another injury last week in the loss to the seventh-ranked TCU Horned Frogs. He remained down on the turf following a six-yard carry with under nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and would not return to the game, and according to Neal Brown, the team’s leading rusher is out for the season.

"CJ Donaldson will not play - he had surgery yesterday,” said Brown. [It’s] Not something that will keep him out a really long time, but he’ll miss the rest of the year.”

Sophomore running back Justin Johnson Jr. had ten carries for 36 yards but Brown noted on Saturday, he was still banged up from the previous week.

“He only practiced one day last week,” said Brown. “He’s going to practice this week with the hope of playing.”

Like Johnson, starting running back Tony Mathis Jr. also left the game against Texas Tech and missed the game on Saturday. Brown said his availability versus the Cyclones will be determined later in the week.

Sophomore left tackle Wyatt Milum left the Texas Tech game and will be back this week against Iowa State, along with guard Doug Nester

On the defensive side of the ball, redshirt freshman safety Davis Mallinger will miss this week, but the staff is unsure on his return while senior transfer corner Rashad Ajayi and freshman corner Jacolby Spells are expected to run on Tuesday, and both are hopeful to practice on Wednesday, and freshman corner Mumu Bin-Wahad returns to practice on Tuesday.

Brown noted SPEAR Lance Dixon has a chance to return this Saturday but also said he is doubtful.

