Neal Brown: “We Were Soundly Beaten in Every Phase."

Ames, IA - The West Virginia Mountaineers suffered their fourth loss of the season to the tune of 42-6 by the No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones Saturday evening. The Mountaineers were held out of the endzone for the first time this season and were held to under 100 yards rushing for the third time this season.

“We were soundly beaten in every phase,” said West Virginia head coach Neal Brown. “The first half was by far the worst football we’ve played to this point. I would say extremely disappointing would be putting it mildly. They’re really good. So, I don’t want to discredit anything they did; they’re really good. They’re playing their best football of the year. They played very well last week, and they carried that over. And I thought they were the more disciplined team. They were the more physical team. They dominated on both line of scrimmages, and it wasn’t even close.”

Later adding, “Not our best performance - I didn’t think that our guys came out. We didn’t coach good enough – we didn’t play good enough.”

West Virginia chipped away at the Cyclone defense on the game’s opening drive down into Iowa State territory, but a clear pass interference in the endzone was overlooked, and the drive stalled, forcing a punt from the Cyclone ISU 38 that ended in a touchback – a net punt of 18 yards.

Iowa State marched down the field with ease, sparked by a 31-yard pass to tight end Chase Allen and capped off by a 23-yard touchdown run by the nation's leading rushing running back Breece Hall.

The Mountaineers went three and out after starting the drive on their own eight, and following a 35-yard punt, Iowa State was set up in West Virginia territory. It took 11 plays, with little resistance, as quarterback Brock Purdy walked in from nine yards out on an option read.

“They do a good job mixing it up offensively. They had some really good things for us. I thought that this was the worst tackling performance we’ve had, but they did a good job of getting us isolated,” said Brown before turning his attention over to Brock Purdy. “I talked about this in the press conference early in the week; he’s super underrated. His ability to extend plays – you look at all of their explosive plays, I’m betting over half of those were him extending plays.”

The West Virginia offense constructed another drive down into Iowa State territory, and again, another clear pass interference was missed, and the Mountaineers settled for a 41-yard missed field goal.

The Cyclones took their third straight offensive series right back down the field for another touchdown after facing a first and goal from the 26 following consecutive penalties as Iowa State took the lead at 21-0 heading into halftime.

West Virginia could only muster up 101 yards of total offense, and a running game that has been a staple of this offense posted a mere 13 yards at the break.

“We couldn’t sustain (blocks), we couldn’t sustain at all. The line of scrimmage moved back almost every single snap,” said Brown. “They dominated the line of scrimmage. Early on, they shot their linebackers in gaps, which is something they hadn’t done all year. We were trying to double team the down guys because we knew it was going to be difficult for us to maintain someone on one blocks, then they shot their linebackers.”

Iowa State continued to pound West Virginia in the second half as the Cyclones were on a mission to prove they are among the best teams in the country and laid a beatdown on the Mountaineers 42-6.

West Virginia made several mistakes throughout the game, whether it was dropped passes, penalties, or missed assignments. Neal Brown stated the team is better than a year ago but still has a long way to go.

“The deal is… until we make routine plays, we’re never going to be as good as we need to be,” said Brown, underscoring his thoughts with Iowa State as an example.

“If you look at Iowa State, how many extraordinary plays did they make today? A couple, a couple, but here’s what they do. They pay attention to details, they do what they’re coached to do, and they make routine plays. If the ball’s thrown to him, they catch it. If they guys open, they connect on the throw. They win their one on one battles. Got open field, they make the tackle. We got to do a better job of making routine plays.”

West Virginia hosts the Oklahoma Sooners in the season finale next Saturday at Mountaineer Field.

