Neal Brown's Contract + Buyout

In April of 2021, WVU athletic director Shane Lyons announced a two-year contract extension for head football coach Neal Brown, running through the 2026 season. At the time, it felt as if the program was on its way up as Brown led the team to a 6-4 record in a COVID-shortened season. The Mountaineers won the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against Army and also went undefeated at home that season.

Since the extension, Brown has a 6-9 record which now includes an embarrassing home loss to Kansas - the perennial doormat of the Big 12. With an 0-2 record to start the season, the Mountaineers are going to have to go on a miraculous run to just become bowl eligible in year four under Brown. This week's matchup against Towson is the only guaranteed win left on the schedule, which doesn't bode well for the head coach.

Next week, WVU travels to Blacksburg for a date with the Virginia Tech Hokies which will be followed up with a road trip to Austin to face Texas before returning home to host defending Big 12 champion, Baylor. There aren't many games on the schedule that favor WVU. In fact, the ESPN FPI predicts the Mountaineers to win only one of its final ten games.

It's safe to say that Neal Brown's job security is in a dangerous spot given the current record and the uphill battle that lies ahead. How much would it cost WVU to fire him?

In the contract obtained by the Daily Athenaeum through the Freedom of Information Act, it states that if Brown is fired before January 1st, 2023, WVU will owe him approximately $20 million. If they wait until after that date, the buyout drops to approximately $16.7 million. However, waiting until after January 1st is highly unlikely because it only saves the school a few million dollars, and they would be getting into the coaching carousel extremely late.

The way the contract is constructed, Brown would be paid 100% of his total remaining salary if he is fired on or before December 31st, 2024. If a firing would occur after that date, he would be owed 85% of his total remaining salary.

