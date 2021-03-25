Newcomers Impressing WVU HC Neal Brown

West Virginia kicked off spring football this week and although it is early, there are several newcomers that have pleased head coach Neal Brown. Much of what they have done to impress Brown and the coaching staff was during winter workouts but now that they've hit the field, Brown was able to give a little synopsis of some of those guys.

OL Doug Nester - Virginia Tech transfer

"Our hope is that he's going to be a significant player for us and I haven't seen anything that makes me think any different. I've been really, really pleased with how he's approached his work ethic and all those things since he's been here."

DL Edward Vesterinen

"Edward has been a surprise to me. He moves really well, he's strong, his understanding of the game is better. The guys really like him."



CB Andrew Wilson-Lamp & ATH Davis Mallinger

"I think Wilson-Lamp and Mallinger on the defensive side. They're thin but I think the winter has been positive for them. This is a great learning experience for them. There's no doubt that from a talent perspective they're going to be able to do it, it's just a matter of can they get strong enough? Can their bodies get in a place where they can go in and compete against the best players in the country?"

TEs Treylan Davis & Victor Wikström

"The tight ends, it's going to be a learning experience for Treylan and Victor during the spring. It's just such a step up in competition."

QB Will Crowder & WR Kaden Prather

"Will Crowder handled himself real well today in his first practice. Then Kaden Prather is definitely talented and I think that's a position where he can play, he's hungry, and he made a couple of touchdowns today so I'll be eager to see how he progresses through the spring."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.