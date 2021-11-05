Next Man Up: T.J. Banks Looks to Cash in on Opportunity

Redshirt junior tight end Mike O'Laughlin missed the first two games of the season with a leg injury. In those two games, West Virginia did not have much success running the football, and O'Laughlin's absence played a major part in it.

It took a while for O'Laughlin to get back to full strength but it really started to show following the bye week at TCU. Against the Frogs, he pulled down four catches for 23 yards and helped pop open a few big runs by Leddie Brown. Just as O'Laughlin started to turn the corner, so did WVU's offense. Unfortunately, head coach Neal Brown announced on Tuesday that a lower-body injury will now keep O'Laughlin out for the remainder of the regular season.

The good news is that O'Laughlin's backup, T.J. Banks, had arguably the best game of his career in the win over Iowa State. He came down with some big catches and made some pivotal blocks.

"That was the best he's played, it really was," Neal Brown said of Banks' performance last Saturday. "He's had two great weeks in a row from a practice standpoint. I think T.J. sees an opportunity. His approach is much more mature than when he had to play early when Mike was out with the other injury. He's always played really hard. The effort has never really been an issue, it's been technique issues. Saturday was the first time he combined high effort, which he always does, with really good concentration on technique."

With O'Laughlin now out, this becomes a big opportunity for Banks to shine and cement his role in the Mountaineer offense moving forward. Redshirt freshman Charles Finley will see a few snaps here and there but this is Banks' chance to cash in.

Offensive coordinator Gerad Parker discussed what he liked from Banks in last week's game against the Cyclones.

"He did a great job of catching the football and finishing the runs vertically and protecting the football the right way. It was good to see him break some tackles and play physical with the ball in his hands. Then in the run game, he just did a great job of just keeping his feet in the ground with hat placement, ball get off, and really protected his gap, and strained."



Although O'Laughlin won't be back in uniform this season, Gerad Parker feels like he's in a good place and is ready to help the team in any way he can.

"We hate it for him because he made such strides in the offseason then going through the injury earlier in the year and playing so well against TCU and then the unfortunate injury here at the end. Just hate it for him," Parker said. "We're here to support him and get him back healthy. He's been positive and has been around those young guys which allows him to make his mark in a different way. It was sure good to see those younger guys play well and be prepared to play well. As we go through it that's what the call will be is just a kind of a next guy up mentality."

West Virginia and Iowa State are scheduled to kick off on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.

