MAILBAG: Nicco Marchiol's Team? The Koonz Impact, Early Backyard Brawl Thoughts + More
Following West Virginia's 31-24 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats, a few fans submitted questions for this week's West Virginia On SI mailbag.
From @wvufan2023:
Q: What’s your early thoughts on Friday’s game with Pitt?
A: It'll be an interesting matchup. If they can hit shots from downtown, I really like their chances to take this year's edition of the Backyard Brawl. Racking up points in the paint against Pitt is probably not going to happen. Guillermo Diaz Graham and Cameron Corhen have a clear size advantage and will be able to protect the rim. Hit 15 threes and take care of the basketball. Two easy keys to the game for the Mountaineers.
From @wi_thompson:
Q: Coincidence that D played really well except for one bad explosive play on a missed assignment with Lesley gone?
A: Definitely not a coincidence at all. You could tell Koonz mixed a few things up in the back end, even playing man coverage a few times. I'm not sure exactly what led to better results, but they played a lot faster and with more confidence than we've seen all season. Is this the new norm? I think that's still to be determined.
From @Mountiealum97:
Q: Is this Deja vu?? Consistently falling apart late in 3rd quarter letting teams back in the game. If not for their QB making bad decisions outcome may have been different. Why does this keep happening???
A: Getting way too conservative offensively. I mentioned this in my Sunday morning column as well. I understand Nicco Marchiol doesn't have a ton of experience, but he's proven to be capable of throwing the ball down the field. I'm not sure why Neal Brown continues to let his foot off the gas instead of going for the knockout punch.
Now, I will say, this week is a little different than the Arizona game. In Arizona, it was a way more conservative approach. They took the shot against Cincinnati to make it 31-7 but that was the pass that was picked off in the end zone. Some of it comes down to a lack of execution, but I wasn't all that thrilled with some of the play selections during the fourth quarter.
From @LesleeLTMD:
Q: Although not spectacular stat-wise, this week, is this now Nicco's team? I feel he potentially offers more downfield potential.
A: it very well could be. He's undefeated as the starting quarterback, which should count for something, right? I wouldn't be surprised if Marchiol continued as the starter, with Garrett Greene still having some packages to add an extra boost to the running game. If Greene is healthy enough to play, he'll play. It's more about how much he'll see the field.
