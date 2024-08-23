Nick Saban Gives Opinion on WVU Football During Appearance on Pat McAfee Show
Fairmont, West Virginia's own Nick Saban is just like you...pulling for the West Virginia football program to return to its glory days.
During a guest appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday, Saban was asked about WVU and gave his honest opinion.
“Look, I’m a Mountaineer. That’s where I grew up. I have a tremendous amount of respect for the fact that you played there. I coached there, and I love my state. But their program has not been able to sustain the kind of success that they’ve had in the past. Hopefully they’ll get back to having that kind of success in the future, especially with your impact on name, image, and likeness.”
Saban spent two years as an assistant on Frank Cignetti's staff in 1978 and 1979, serving as the team's defensive backs coach.
The Pat McAfee Show is in Ireland this weekend gearing up for the Week 0 ACC showdown between Florida State and Georgia Tech. Next Friday, McAfee and the boys will return home to host a live show in Morgantown ahead of the big clash with top-10 Penn State.
