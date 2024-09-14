Nick Saban is Pulling for WVU: 'I Grew Up Chanting Beat the Hell Out of Pitt'
Before he became the greatest coach in college football history, Fairmont, West Virginia native Nick Saban grew up a West Virginia Mountaineer fan and even spent some time as an assistant coach on Frank Cignetti's staff from 1978-79.
Although Saban hasn't been a part of the Backyard Brawl for several decades, he still finds himself pulling for West Virginia. During this morning's College GameDay Show on ESPN, Saban spoke briefly about what the game means to the people in the state.
"This is the biggest event of the year if you're from West Virginia. I grew up chanting 'Beat the Hell out of Pitt' and I'm not changing that today," Saban said. "This is a game that it was everything emotionally to everyone in the state. I mean, it was the pride of the Mountaineers and when you played Pitt you needed to win that game. Everybody was up here if you did and everybody was down here if you didn't."
West Virginia and Pitt will kick off the 107th edition of the Backyard Brawl at 3:30 p.m. EST on ESPN2.
