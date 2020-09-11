Nicktroy Fortune Ready for Season Following Mother's Passing

Iliana Fortune, the mother of West Virginia University corner Nicktroy Fortune, passed away last month. Naturally, Nicktroy was with his family during a tough time for nearly two weeks.

“That was important for him to stay at home, and we encouraged him to be with his family during that time,” said West Virginia head coach Neal Brown.

For the staff, the priority was for Fortune’s mental well-being.

“For us, we wanted to make sure he was in a really good headspace,” said cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae. “I think the most important part of an athlete is the mental. Once the mental is gone, the body just kind of follows. So, for us, we just wanted to make sure we rehabbed him more so on the mental piece and supported him throughout it all.”

While dealing with his mother's passing, the Roswell, GA native, still fulfilled his football duties while he was away from his team during fall camp.

“He did a really good job of compartmentalizing his feelings – still keeping football as part of his everyday regiment,” said Addae. “[He] still would work out – send us his film - send us his videos. Follow any workout plan in which we gave him.”

Adding, “The time in which he missed was obviously a necessity. An unfortunate situation, and the young man has done a really good job of handling his self and his business all throughout the situation.”

Fortune was still able to keep up on the Xs and Os, with the team still holding positional meetings through video conferences.

"He didn’t miss much in terms of our day-to-day in terms of install,” Addae said. “He did a nice job coming along there too. Nick's always been a really, really, punctual guy. He’s always been really sharp – he’s always been about his business.”

The sophomore’s dedication to the game of football during a strenuous period of his life paid off being named the starter at right corner in the season’s first depth chart on Monday.

“He will play, and we’ll think he’ll play well,” said Brown.

“I knew that if this were to happen to anyone and they would be able to handle it in a positive sense, it would be him, and he did so. He’s done a good job,” stated Addae.

Fortune appeared in 11 games and started two last season, tallying 17 tackles, including 13 solo stops, one tackle for loss, and two pass breakups.