SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

No Fans for West Virginia's Big 12 Home-Opener vs Baylor

Christopher Hall

West Virginia University and local and state officials announced that they will not let fans at Mountaineer Field for West Virginia's Big 12 home-opener versus Baylor on October 3rd.

"I understand it's a disappointing decision, but it's the correct one. We have to do what's best for the safety of the University ad our local community," said West Virginia Athletic Director Shane Lyons in a release by the WVU Athletic Communications Department. Our plans for a socially distanced seating manifest in the stadium have been ready for some time, but we need conditions to improve on campus and in the community before we can proceed. I encourage everyone to test when the opportunity to do so is made available. 

“I continue to ask Mountaineer Nation for its understanding," said West Virginia Athletic Director Shane Lyons in a release by the WVU Athletic Communications Department.  We are doing everything possible to have fans at our home football games this season, and I can assure you that our players, coaches, and department staff want that to happen. Taking aggressive and appropriate precautions to prevent the spread of this virus, along with regular testing, remains the key for all of us.” 

Socially distanced plans for the WVU Cheer squad and members of the Pride of West Virginia to attend the Baylor game are currently being finalized.

West Virginia did not have spectators in attendance in the 56-10 season home-opening win over Eastern Kentucky. 

The Mountaineers travel to Stillwater, OK to take on the No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-0) this Saturday at 3:30 EST on ABC. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

Full in-depth look at which top recruits are heavily interested in WVU

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 2

Taking a look at Mountaineers who made box score around the NFL

Christopher Hall

Mountaineers Knocking on the Door in Latest AP Poll

West Virginia sits just outside the top 25 in recent AP Poll

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

Quick Thoughts on Oklahoma State's Struggles vs Tulsa

The Cowboys had a rough outing in their season opener

Schuyler Callihan

Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week

Looking at some of the most viewed articles from this week

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Mountaineers Tame Wildcats in Home-Opener

The Mountaineers relentless pressure too much for Wildcats in blowout win

Christopher Hall

West Virginia Makes Top 5 for 2021 RB

The Mountaineers are squarely in the mix for Virginia running back

Schuyler Callihan

Sports Illustrated Publishers Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 3

Ranking the Big 12 teams from top to bottom

Schuyler Callihan

by

hokieHater

5 Reasons Why WVU is a Final Four Team

Bob Huggins is going to have a loaded squad in 2020-21

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

How an Extended Recruiting Dead Period Impacts WVU

Neal Brown and his staff have some big challenges ahead

Schuyler Callihan