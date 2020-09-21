No Fans for West Virginia's Big 12 Home-Opener vs Baylor

West Virginia University and local and state officials announced that they will not let fans at Mountaineer Field for West Virginia's Big 12 home-opener versus Baylor on October 3rd.

"I understand it's a disappointing decision, but it's the correct one. We have to do what's best for the safety of the University ad our local community," said West Virginia Athletic Director Shane Lyons in a release by the WVU Athletic Communications Department. Our plans for a socially distanced seating manifest in the stadium have been ready for some time, but we need conditions to improve on campus and in the community before we can proceed. I encourage everyone to test when the opportunity to do so is made available.

“I continue to ask Mountaineer Nation for its understanding," said West Virginia Athletic Director Shane Lyons in a release by the WVU Athletic Communications Department. We are doing everything possible to have fans at our home football games this season, and I can assure you that our players, coaches, and department staff want that to happen. Taking aggressive and appropriate precautions to prevent the spread of this virus, along with regular testing, remains the key for all of us.”

Socially distanced plans for the WVU Cheer squad and members of the Pride of West Virginia to attend the Baylor game are currently being finalized.

West Virginia did not have spectators in attendance in the 56-10 season home-opening win over Eastern Kentucky.

The Mountaineers travel to Stillwater, OK to take on the No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-0) this Saturday at 3:30 EST on ABC.

