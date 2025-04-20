North Carolina WR Transfer Christian Hamilton Commits to West Virginia
Sunday evening, the West Virginia Mountaineers scooped up a commitment out of the transfer portal, landing former North Carolina wide receiver Christian Hamilton.
In his true freshman season, Hamilton reeled in three receptions for 28 yards, mostly seeing action on special teams. His role on offense increased slightly as a redshirt freshman, catching seven passes for 159 yards and a score.
The former consensus four-star recruit was pursued out of high school by the likes of Auburn, Boston College, Clemson, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, NC State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and many others.
Hamilton will have three years of eligibility remaining. He becomes the sixth wide receiver to transfer to WVU this offseason, joining Jeff Weimer (Idaho State), Jarod Bowie (Jacksonville State), Cam Vaughn (Jacksonville State), Oran Singleton Jr. (Eastern Michigan), and Cyrus Traugh (Youngstown State).
Head coach Rich Rodriguez spoke several times about adding multiple bodies to the receiver room during spring ball, so you can expect at least two more additions, possibly three.
