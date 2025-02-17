Notre Dame Hires Former West Virginia Defensive Assistant Coach
Notre Dame is hiring former West Virginia assistant coach Jevaughn Codlin as an analyst, according to multiple reports. A source close to the situation has confirmed the move to West Virginia On SI.
Codlin served as an assistant secondary coach on former WVU head coach Neal Brown's staff, helping with the development of younger defensive backs and also playing a part in Consensus All-American Beanie Bishop's special season in 2023.
Behind the scenes, Codlin was one of West Virginia's top recruiters. He developed strong relationships with recruits, who often mentioned him in conversations with our staff during their recruitment.
Codlin is still fairly fresh in the coaching space, getting his start in the profession in 2022 at Emporia State at the Division II level before making the move to West Virginia as a grad assistant.
