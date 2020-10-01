OC Gerad Parker will "Have a Better Plan" for Sam James vs Baylor

The Mountaineer offense struggled to cap off drives a week ago on the road at Oklahoma State and a lot of that had to do with the passing game not being very efficient. There's enough blame to go around from Jarret Doege not making the correct read, offensive line not holding up in protection, or the receivers just simply not getting open and making plays.

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Sam James is someone the West Virginia coaching staff thinks very highly of and expects a lot of production from. Unfortunately, he was essentially nonexistent in the loss to the 15th ranked Cowboys. Oklahoma State cornerback Rodarius Williams did a superb job manning him up and not letting James get free in the open field, but James also struggled to make plays when the ball was thrown his way. He finished the day with only four receptions for just 22 yards. Anytime your most explosive receiver has a day like that, it doesn't usually equate to a win.

Tuesday afternoon, offensive coordinator Gerad Parker talked about James' week two struggles and whether or not it was just really good coverage or James having a rough day.

"I think it was a combination of both for Sam. I think he would say he struggled and he struggled getting off press. He's a great player that he went against [Rodarius Williams]. I don't think Sam would play that way if we lined up again. I think there was some thought in a lot of things that he was doing to get off man press and sometimes when you think too much you don't just let your body respond and let your body do what it's born to do. We're going to give him a better plan and nobody takes more responsibility for that more than me. Sam James is still a very good football player and will play at a high level this year and we'll give him a better plan to do so."

Both James and Bryce Ford-Wheaton really struggled to get open on the outside, which took away a lot of what the Mountaineers wanted to do in the passing game. Inside receivers Winston Wright Jr. and T.J. Simmons stepped up, but not being able to connect on shots down the field really hurt the offense.

For West Virginia to get back to its winning ways this Saturday and in the coming weeks, James has to show up and play big. He doesn't need to go for eight receptions and 100 yards each week, but 22 yards on four catches isn't going to cut it.

