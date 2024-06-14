Mountaineers Now

Official: BYU QB Transfer Ryder Burton Signs with West Virginia

Neal Brown adds a Big 12 quarterback who has future starting potential.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown announced Thursday evening that BYU transfer quarterback Ryder Burton has signed with the program.

Burton was an underrated recruit out of Springville, Utah who yielded offers from Nevada, San Jose State, Southern Utah, UCLA, Utah, and Weber State in addition to BYU. In his final two years as a starter in high schools, he completed 249-of-442 pass attempts (56%) for 4,273 yards and 45 touchdowns.

Although the Mountaineers are set at quarterback for the foreseeable future with Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol, Burton adds depth at the position and can be a potential starter down the road if he is willing to be patient, following the same path as the two aforementioned quarterbacks. He's a raw prospect with amazing arm talent and athleticism. He has some things to clean up mechanically, but the talent is certainly there for him to be in the mix for the QB1 job in the future.

Burton will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

