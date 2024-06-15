Official: CB Transfer Kekoura Tarnue Signs with West Virginia
Jacksonville State transfer cornerback Kekoura Tarnue officially signed with West Virginia on Friday, head coach Neal Brown announced.
Tarnue began his collegiate career at Rochester Community and Technical College in Minnesota where he notched 11 interceptions and scored four defensive touchdowns over two years. He was named a First Team All-American in 2022 after pulling down eight interceptions, which led all of JUCO.
In his one and only year playing for former WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez at Jacksonville State, Tarnue collected 53 tackles, seven passes defended, three interceptions, two tackles for loss, one sack, and one blocked punt.
Tarnue chose West Virginia over other opportunities from Akron, Arkansas State, James Madison, Marshall, UAB, Utah State, UTSA, Washington State, and Western Michigan.
He will have two years to play one.
