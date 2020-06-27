OFFICIAL: Former WVU Tight End Jovoni Haskins Finds New Home

After spending a little over one season in the Mountaineer program, tight end Jovani Haskins decided to enter the transfer portal back in early December.

On Friday, Haskins made the decision to transfer closer to home and will play for Greg Schiano at Rutgers, per ScarletNation.com.

In 11 games in the old gold and blue, Haskins recorded 20 receptions for 166 yards and one touchdown. He was pursued hard by the former coaching regime coming out of high school, but initially decided to head south and play for Miami (FL). After not seeing much action at the "U", Haskins decided to make the trek back north to Morgantown and play for Dana Holgorsen.

In 2018, Haskins was expected to be a big part of the offense, but little did everyone know that Trevon Wesco would emerge into one of, if not the best, tight ends in the Big 12. He wasn't necessarily the biggest threat in the passing game, but he did all of the dirty work and earned the trust from the coaching staff.

With Wesco's departure to the NFL, it seemed as if it was Haskins' turn to shine. However, prior to the start of fall camp, Haskins was arrested on a trio of misdemeanor charges following a high-speed chase with university police officers, per WV MetroNews. That may or may not have put Haskins in the doghouse early on and an injury riddled season in 2019 didn't help him get back on track. Also, redshirt freshman Mike O'Laughlin began to see a big increase in playing time.

Do you think Haskins should have stuck around in Morgantown? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

