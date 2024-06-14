Official: Mississippi State WR Transfer Justin Robinson Signs with West Virginia
West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown officially announced the addition of Mississippi State wide receiver transfer, Justin Robinson, who signed with the program on Friday.
The former four-star recruit began his career at Georgia where he appeared in just nine games over two years. He transferred to Mississippi State and developed into a solid top five receiving option for the Bulldogs. Over two seasons in Starkville, Robinson collected 51 receptions for 583 yards and three touchdowns.
Coming out of Eagle's Landing Christian Academy, Robinson held offers from Boston College, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Maryland, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, WVU, and several others.
Robinson will have one year of eligibility remaining.
READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS
Scott Van Pelt Compares WVU Fans to Characters in a Horror Movie
Big 12 Conference to Change Name? Discussions Are Underway